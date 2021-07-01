[Landing page] design for bicycle accessories brand

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Falcon Bicycle brand stands for minimalistic, high quality, design manufacture for bicycle furniture accessories for REAL bicycle enthusiasts. The main products they focus on are the boxes for cargo bikes and custom bike stands.
The main goal was to create a clean, minimalistic and functional design that matches the brand.
We've chosen simple fonts and light background for good readability. Nice blue color was used as an accent.
As a result we have light and user friendly landing page.