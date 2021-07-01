Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[Landing page] design for bicycle accessories brand

[Landing page] design for bicycle accessories brand bicycle mockup landing page website minimal figma ux ui prototype
Falcon Bicycle brand stands for minimalistic, high quality, design manufacture for bicycle furniture accessories for REAL bicycle enthusiasts. The main products they focus on are the boxes for cargo bikes and custom bike stands.

The main goal was to create a clean, minimalistic and functional design that matches the brand.

We've chosen simple fonts and light background for good readability. Nice blue color was used as an accent.

As a result we have light and user friendly landing page.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
