Estudio Imaginar

Clothing label and logo

Estudio Imaginar
Estudio Imaginar
  • Save
Clothing label and logo branding logo illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Design for the clothing brand Pagan Tendency and we also design labels for clothing.
if you need a design contact me:
https://www.fiverr.com/imaginadg?up_rollout=true

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Estudio Imaginar
Estudio Imaginar

More by Estudio Imaginar

View profile
    • Like