Nelson Nathaniel

Calculator UI

Nelson Nathaniel
Nelson Nathaniel
  • Save
Calculator UI ux design dailyui
Download color palette

A calculator design for #Dailyui challenge. Please feel free to give your feedbacks and correction to help me do better.Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Nelson Nathaniel
Nelson Nathaniel

More by Nelson Nathaniel

View profile
    • Like