InnovationSync

Music Learning App Design

InnovationSync
InnovationSync
  • Save
Music Learning App Design ux minimal app mobile print product design art motion graphics graphic design 3d ui branding design digitaldesign logo webdesign illustration flatdesign animation innovationsync
Download color palette

Hello Friends!
Check out our design exploration for Music Learning App. With this app, users can learn their favourite Music Instrument easily.
Hope you all like it.

Website: www.innovationsync.com
Email: innovationsync1@gmail.com
Instagram: InnovationSync

InnovationSync
InnovationSync

More by InnovationSync

View profile
    • Like