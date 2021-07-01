Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

Product Packaging - DigIn Plantain Chips

Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
  • Save
Product Packaging - DigIn Plantain Chips branding logo icon
Download color palette

I worked on this for a client and I got my inspiration from a popcorn packaging

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku
Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

More by Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

View profile
    • Like