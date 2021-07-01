Athik Junayed

Director Central Logo Design

Athik Junayed
Athik Junayed
  • Save
Director Central Logo Design green logo busines design illustration software logo app minimalistic logo minimal minimal ogo creative logo creative graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

It's a software portal for group members and volunteers to log in and collaborates.

Athik Junayed
Athik Junayed

More by Athik Junayed

View profile
    • Like