Blade Runner 2049 Poster Design

Blade Runner 2049 Poster Design poster design blade runner 2049 girl neon cyberpunk blade runner poster motion graphics graphic design 3d
A simple and minimal Poster Design for Blade Runner 2049. I really love the concept of Cyberpunk. Do you think the future's going to turn out like that?
Drop ya comments.
