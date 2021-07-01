Ivana Mundja

Celtic heart-shaped knot logo design

Celtic heart-shaped knot logo design irish celtic traditional art hearts ornaments grey black and white loop interlaced viking pagan logo illustration mithology knotwork knots intertwined celtic knot logotype logo design
Celtic knots are loops that have no start or finish. Therefore, they represent eternity. I wanted to show the idea of eternity in this logo design, in other words loyalty, friendship and love through this heart-shaped loop of knots.

I also wanted to show more simple black and white version of this logo (on the right).

