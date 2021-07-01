Emma Jean

Daily UI :: 013 Direct Messaging

Daily UI :: 013 Direct Messaging app ui design dailyui ux figma
CoolCare parent/babysitter messaging.

I contemplated sharing this design because it isn't anything special... but I think it's important to have some very user-friendly simplistic designs. Some things don't need to be over complicated:)

#dailyui

