Debiprassad Dutta

Dreamy Dough Bakery logo

Debiprassad Dutta
Debiprassad Dutta
  • Save
Dreamy Dough Bakery logo vector typography logo illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

A logo for Dreamy Dough Bakery inspired by a cupcake and soft colours.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Debiprassad Dutta
Debiprassad Dutta

More by Debiprassad Dutta

View profile
    • Like