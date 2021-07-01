Katrina Lenzly

ABCD - A Black Creative Directory

ABCD - A Black Creative Directory created the summer of 2020 as a response to the lack of Black representation in our design industry.

If you'd like to join us,
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1i4Vyzbu6_cgaF7IqQybuX_LSPVfm_VFQt7muHN07k-0/edit#gid=0

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
