Daily UI :: 004 - Calculator

Daily UI :: 004 - Calculator calculatorui light dark soft minimal calculator neumorphism ui mobile
I always wanted to try neumorphism as a design trend but somehow was convinced that it was too hard. Today I felt brave enough to give it a shot, turns out it was quite easy to grasp.
There is room for improvements, but I am quite pleased with how this turned out.
As always suggestions are welcomed.
Have a good day or night!

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
