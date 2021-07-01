Karan Chaudhary

Fitness App

I had the idea of an app where the user not only uses the app to follow a workout, but also where he/she can keep track of the daily steps.

Also tried a dark theme this time with a hint of the primary color. Love the final result!

What do you think about it?

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
