Estudio Imaginar

Silkscreen Guitar pedals

Estudio Imaginar
Estudio Imaginar
  • Save
Silkscreen Guitar pedals guitar pedal guitar silkscreen graphic design
Download color palette

A guitar pedal logo and illustration that I designed for BLB audio. I was also in charge of screen printing. It was a product that we are very proud to have made. I've always wanted to create guitar pedals, so this project was a lot of fun!

if you need a design contact me:
https://www.fiverr.com/imaginadg?up_rollout=true

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Estudio Imaginar
Estudio Imaginar

More by Estudio Imaginar

View profile
    • Like