Kasia Ratulowska for LLT Group
ARA :: Icons
For these custom icons, we worked to develop a style that transmits the mix of professionalism and approachability our client was looking for in their digital experience. We incorporated solid gray elements to provide a bit of additional depth to the graphics without the extra intensity that more red would have added.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Together we do great things.
