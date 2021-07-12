ARA :: Icons

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For these custom icons, we worked to develop a style that transmits the mix of professionalism and approachability our client was looking for in their digital experience. We incorporated solid gray elements to provide a bit of additional depth to the graphics without the extra intensity that more red would have added.
—
Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com
Website | Instagram