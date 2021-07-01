Verónica Aguilar

Style Tile - Streaming Platform

Style Tile to test concepts for a streaming platform.
I used interface components to visualized potential visual directions before jumping to the mock ups.

Concepts: Vibrant - Intuitive

Project for Wizeline Design Team

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
