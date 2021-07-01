Sefa-Boakye Kwaku

Quotta - the productivity app app icon ui logo design
Similar to screen time but this app takes a different approach as to how to reduce the time you spend apps you find addictive. I wanted to make the ui as simple as possible and made the icon to match the name. Included is a walkthrough of how this app works.

