Erre minimal logo modern logo minimal logo design logo brand brand design logo grid brand identity branding logo mark icon logo icon
Hi everybody! 🥳
Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Erre, an emerging disc jockey.

Erre contacted me because he wanted a modern and stylish design inspired inspired to vinyl. It was also important that it was minimal and understandable.

My role: 👨‍💻
- Industry research
- Logo design
- Color match
- Modern typography
- Stationery design
- Branding assets

Enjoy ✌️

Do you need a logo for your company? Contact me:
elle.branding@gmail.com

