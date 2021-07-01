🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi everybody! 🥳
Today, I would like to share with you the logo I designed for Erre, an emerging disc jockey.
Erre contacted me because he wanted a modern and stylish design inspired inspired to vinyl. It was also important that it was minimal and understandable.
My role: 👨💻
- Industry research
- Logo design
- Color match
- Modern typography
- Stationery design
- Branding assets
Enjoy ✌️
Do you need a logo for your company? Contact me:
elle.branding@gmail.com
For other projects
ellevisual.com