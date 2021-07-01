Tatiana Robert

App sign up process

Sign up process exploration for our investors ✨

You can play with the prototype here.
I'm also exploring my process of creating a conditional prototype on my Medium article.

If you like this content, don't forget to smash the like button! 🙌
Also if you have some feedback, don't hesitate to leave a comment, I'm always willing to improve myself.

UX•UI•Product Designer

