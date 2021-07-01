Twogrid

Savado | Branding | Eco-friendly Plastic

Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1 (3).png
  2. Artboard 1 copy 2 (2).png
  3. Artboard 1 copy 3 (2).png
  4. Artboard 1 copy (2).png

We are honored to brand a company that is innovating a sustainable material that will replace plastic using Avocado!

Business Name: Savado
Niche: Eco-friendly
Sub-niche: Sustainable
Value provided: Brand Strategy / Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
We establish belief through Branding

