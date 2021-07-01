X letter Maxpen logo design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A professional Clean logo play very important role in business. Here is my new shot. I tried to combine letter X & pen tool shape with modern coloring. I named it Maxpen logo.
Any Graphic related work you can contract me. I am available for work.
Minimalist | Modern | Unique | Flat | Luxury | Typography | logo creator | Custom Logo | Creative design | App icon | Business Logo | Branding.
Please don't forget to share your feedback & press 'L' for love.
Thanks