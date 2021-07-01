Bethany Jepchumba

Gaming Store Wireframes

Gaming Store Wireframes ux minimal web ui
A while back I did wireframes for a gaming studio web-app. The store - jiwe.io connects gamer developers to gamer where they can download games as well as give feedback. I will upload a case on this soon at bethanyjep.live.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
