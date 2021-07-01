🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a fitness Design . This template download contains 1 AI,& 1 EPS, Logo, which is 300 dpi CMYK files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.
Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Unlimited Color Support
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Last Version Used-Adobe CS3,CS6+Adobe cc
Imaze not Included
full vector
Files included:
Ai Files
EPS Files
Information File
Read Me File