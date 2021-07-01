Dream Designer

design vector illustration ui icon design logo animation graphic design branding
This is a fitness Design . This template download contains 1 AI,& 1 EPS, Logo, which is 300 dpi CMYK files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
Unlimited Color Support
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Last Version Used-Adobe CS3,CS6+Adobe cc
Imaze not Included
full vector
Files included:
Ai Files
EPS Files
Information File
Read Me File

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
