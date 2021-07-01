Paykhan

France ⇿ China.

Paykhan
Paykhan
  • Save
France ⇿ China. multiculturalism graphic design print vector art direction illustration
Download color palette

Latest illustration for Management Magazine on an interview of Chunyan Li on the cultural difference and similarities between France & China.

www.instagram.com/paykhan.studio

Paykhan
Paykhan
Multidisciplinary Art Director & Illustrator from Paris.

More by Paykhan

View profile
    • Like