LGBTQIA+ Youth Healthcare

"Every child is special, unique, and worthy of being loved. During Pride—and every day—we should celebrate what makes every single one of us who we are." –Kelly Muñoz (She/Her), Brave Care PA.

Check out our recent blog article where Kelly shares her experience and her heart for LGBTQIA+ youth healthcare.

Exceptional pediatric care that’s fueled by empathy and supported by modern technology.

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Designing modern primary and urgent care for kids

