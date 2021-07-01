KRISH DAS

CSS Calculator

CSS Calculator frontenddesign frontendweb frontend html5 css3 html webdeveloping css graphic design
CSS Calculator.... The full UI of this calculator is made with raw HTML and CSS codes. This can also calculate simple calculations( calculation logics are written in JS)... with Glassmorphism enabled.

