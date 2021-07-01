Danielkvist

Refeed - Minimalist News App inspired in Feedly & Pocket.

Refeed - Minimalist News App inspired in Feedly & Pocket.
This small News App design is inspired by Pocket and Feedly and I created it to practice more with some Figma features like the auto layout and components. For the layout I used a grid-based design and tried to improve my use of colours and fonts.
I hope you like it!

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
