Baja&Sun - Branding

Baja&Sun - Branding food brand snack brand strategy identidad logo brand identity diseño de marca graphic design branding brand design brand
Branding created for a new and upcoming healthy snack based in Tijuana, Baja California in México. This is targeted to local but also consumers in the United States.
