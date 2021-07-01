Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Self rebranding

Hello, everybody! I did a small but thorough rebranding.
New logo, new colors, new format.

Open for commissions: logo, branding, fonts.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and other social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Всем привет! Я провел небольшой, но основательный ребрендинг.
Новый лого, новые цвета, новый формат.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифты.

