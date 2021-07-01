Self rebranding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello, everybody! I did a small but thorough rebranding.
New logo, new colors, new format.
Open for commissions: logo, branding, fonts.
Just write to me here, on my email or in any of these social networks.
Portfolio and other social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte
My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com
🇷🇺
Всем привет! Я провел небольшой, но основательный ребрендинг.
Новый лого, новые цвета, новый формат.
Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль, шрифты.