DailyUI - 003 - Landing Page

Hi guys! 👋
The design hint was to create a landing page. Honestly, I spent quite a lot of time thinking what the landing page should be about. And then, out of nowhere, I just thought of Dan Brown's novels. Probably because he is one of my favorite authors.
Do let me know what you guys think about this landing page.
Adidos!