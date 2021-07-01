Upasna Kakkat

#DailyUI - 003 - Landing Page

#DailyUI - 003 - Landing Page
Hi guys! 👋

The design hint was to create a landing page. Honestly, I spent quite a lot of time thinking what the landing page should be about. And then, out of nowhere, I just thought of Dan Brown's novels. Probably because he is one of my favorite authors.

Do let me know what you guys think about this landing page.

Adidos!

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
