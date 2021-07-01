Tom Owen

Buzzy's Last Mission - Book cover design

Having worked with several military veterans on similar projects, I was asked to design this perfect-bound book cover. I'm proud to have helped the author tell this unique World War II genealogy story. In April 1945 this courageous soldier was killed in action near Neuss, Germany, several months after the epic Battle of the Bulge. This important story contains heartfelt sentiments about who Sebastian was, his military service to our country, and his tragic untimely death. This long-term project includes a vintage style cover design, revisions, proofing, production galleys, and perfect-bound book production.

