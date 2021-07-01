Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Boarding pass - Daily UI 024

Boarding pass - Daily UI 024
For this challenge, we had to design a boarding pass. In the case of my design, I have opted for a design in which the white and the clarity of the data predominate, since I have prioritized that the information can be visualized well.

