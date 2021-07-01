Nazim Riyadh

Minimal App Logo Design

Minimal App Logo Design ux web 3d branding motion graphics animation minimal ui logo illustration design vector app graphic design
"Zulu" time, more commonly know as "GMT" ( Greenwich Mean Time ) is time at the Zero Meridian.The logomark represents sandglass which is linked with time.
Hope you liked my work.

