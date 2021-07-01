Pixel Point

Women in the work process

Women in the work process character digital people outline colourful work illustration women
Women in partnerships is a Partnership Leaders initiative led by Joni Deus of Mailchimp. The subcommunity provides a comfortable platform for women of any seniority level to ask questions, get advice, and share their experiences. Bright illustration for the new Partnership Leaders website.

