Life Planner ♡Digital Planner ◕‿◕With Positive Affirmations pdf.

✪ 2021-2022 two year dated digital planners
✪ Undated digital planners that can be reused each year
✪ 2000+ stickers in a file optimized for each app
✪ Both silver & gold rings included
✪ 10 different weekly layouts
✪ 10 different daily layouts
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
⭐️ Planner specifications:
✪ Jump easily between daily, weekly and monthly pages
✪ Functional tabs on both sides
✪ Easy navigation – home button on every page
✪ Lots of pages for Productivity, Wellness, Fitness, Nutrition & Finances
✪ Projects section linked to 10 project pages
✪ Goals section linked to 10 goals pages
✪ 50 extra blank hyperlinked pages for customizing your planner
✪ Plain, dotted, lined & grid paper included
✪ Inspirational Quotes with images
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
⭐️ Lots of useful pages including:
✪ Year overview
✪ To do lists
✪ Weekly checklist
✪ Chores plan
✪ Weekly wellness
✪ Habit tracker
✪ Sleep tracker
✪ Gratitude journal
✪ Routine plan
✪ Medical log
✪ Meal plan
✪ Shopping list
✪ Hydration & food log
✪ Kitchen inventory
✪ Recipes
✪ Fitness before & after
✪ Exercise & steps tracker
✪ Workout log
✪ Weekly workout
✪ Challenge tracker
✪ Bills tracker
✪ Expenses tracker
✪ Debt payoff tracker
✪ Savings tracker
✪ Budget tracker
✪ Monthly finances tracker
✪ Yearly finances overview
✪ Order tracker & wish list
✪ Bank accounts
✪ Important dates
✪ Appointments
✪ Upcoming events
✪ Due dates tracker
✪ Birthdays & anniversaries
✪ Weekly schedule with hourly slots
✪ Weekly schedule with half hourly slots
✪ Bucket list
✪ Goals plan
✪ Projects plan
✪ Addresses & contacts
✪ Passwords
✪ Notes
✪ Lined paper
✪ Grid paper
✪ Plain paper
✪ Dotted paper
✪ quote about life
✪ quotes about hope
✪ Inspiration images
✪ Positive Affirmation
hightech.oriental@gmail.com
https://www.fiverr.com/abdelarbaoui1/creat-digital-planner-for-etsy-ipad-goodnotes-notability