ALBUM ART - NASI LEMAK CYPHER

ALBUM ART - NASI LEMAK CYPHER akatsuki naruto graphic design app icon typography vector logo branding illustration design
Made this for a cypher that I hosted last year. The design was inspired by the Akatsuki from the anime Naruto. One of my best works so far.

