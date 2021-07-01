Nebeska

In a hurry

Nebeska
Nebeska
  • Save
In a hurry 2d animation walking cycle walk cycle walking illustration flat
Download color palette

I did a walk-cycle! Where do you think he's heading to? Btw, Tony Babel's tutorial helped me in setting up the key frames :)

Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgBo-00_GWc&t=1413s&ab_channel=TonyBabel

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
Nebeska
Nebeska

More by Nebeska

View profile
    • Like