Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milosz Falinski

From Idea to Success

Milosz Falinski
Milosz Falinski
  • Save
From Idea to Success graphic design product market fit product design hand drawn illustration
Download color palette

Here's my finished illustration for lumi.design website
My idea was to somehow show that at Lumi we support entrepreneurs in launching their ideas to cosmic success ;) Hope you like it!

Milosz Falinski
Milosz Falinski

More by Milosz Falinski

View profile
    • Like