Kanban Board - Web Desktop & Mobile

Rome UI kit: Figma dashboard templates
250+ components & 30 templates for desktop & mobile apps
Customizable & Adjustable dashboard library crafted in Figma. Equipped with ready-to-use app layouts. You can modify them or use as it is to save time and human resources. Try Rome UI kit – a well-organized library to help you design faster and learn Figma by exploring and studying our asset.
10 popular categories: Analytics, Calendar, Crypto, Ecommerce, Inputs, Kanban, Messenger, Sales, Search, Tables. More to come...
Purchase commercial UI kits to save time and human resources
