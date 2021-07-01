Gennady Molod

Гражданин - платформа

Гражданин - платформа uiuxdesign uxui userinterface ui uidesign
Платформа которая позволит в режиме реального времени информировать чиновников о проблемах краснодарской инфраструктуры
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
