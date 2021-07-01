Minimalist Logo Designs

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there,
I’m Doo. A professional logo designer with more than 8 years of experience. I have completed my bachelor in 2013 and start working in graphic and designing. I’m really enjoying working with creating ideas. If you want to give a live effect to your idea, I’m here to help you. I assure you the design will always be what you have in mind and provide high-quality designs around the clock any day anytime.
If have any graphics work please contact me on #fiverr
Here’s my Fiverr account link :
https://www.fiverr.com/share/eN1wgm
Respectfully,
Doo <3