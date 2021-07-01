Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salad Bowl Logo Ver. 2 | Logo Design

Salad Bowl Logo Ver. 2 | Logo Design
Hello All,
this logo is another version of the tastebud logo and different colors,
this logo is made for fruit salad sales products which symbolizes the freshness of tropical fruits and depicts the smiles of buyers when enjoying fruit salads.

