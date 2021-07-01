grande - beauty classy serif font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
grande font is a collections of a modern, feminine, beauty and classy characters, give you unique looks for any branding or logo design needs. grande font is mix of beauty and classy feels, which has a wide range of uses but was mainly intended for logos, perfumes, fashion magazines, invitations, or book covers. Not only you'll find many decorative characters, but also amount of unique alternate characters will make you really adore this font.