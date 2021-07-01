eKYC Enabling financial inclusion and digital transformation

Giga Tech Ltd. is a market leader of eKYC solution provider for rapid banking digital service.

Contact us

+8809609777666

+8809609777555

Mail : hello@gigatechltd.com

Website : https://gigatechltd.com/ekyc/

Corporate Office

SAM Tower (Level 7)

House No. 4 , Road No 22, Gulshan-1 Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh

Design by https://dribbble.com/hanyraaj