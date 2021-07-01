eKYC Enabling financial inclusion and digital transformation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Giga Tech Ltd. is a market leader of eKYC solution provider for rapid banking digital service.
+8809609777666
+8809609777555
Mail : hello@gigatechltd.com
Website : https://gigatechltd.com/ekyc/
Corporate Office
SAM Tower (Level 7)
House No. 4 , Road No 22, Gulshan-1 Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh
