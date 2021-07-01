Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Milyaev

Logo redesign for { } webdevhub = "Service for developers";

programming stream mark logotype logo network logo web logo gradient logo developers logo hub identity logo code logo dev design logo design icon branding brand logo
Webdevhub is a service where web developers can find videos, articles, streams and podcasts that interest them

Let me know your thoughts!

Available for crafting your ideas.
Hire me - anton@milyaev.co
Thanks 😊

    • Like