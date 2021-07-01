USPS Western Wear Stamps!

I’m so honored and excited to show you all the most significant thing I’ve ever made (aside from my kids). I tried to cram in a ton of western elements, have the right amount of grit, and represent western wear with authenticity and every ounce of talent I had in me. I was obsessed with creating these. Every little detail. Every little dot. There were many variations. So many long days and late nights… and I loved every second of it.

My grandfather was a postmaster in New Mexico for around 23 years and did his fair share of ranching. Although he’s no longer with us, I know he would’ve been so proud. That just makes these little stamps so much more meaningful.

It has been nearly three years since Greg Breeding reached out to me about working on these stamps. Greg, I cannot thank you enough for this opportunity. It means more than you’ll ever know. You were the absolute best to work with, friend.

You can now preorder these bad boys. I hope you consider buying a book or twenty. The first day of issue will be here in Abilene on July 23rd!!! So cool!