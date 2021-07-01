Thomas Mosterd

Ichor Portfolio

Ichor Portfolio ui illustration webdesign greek poster art poster design
To expand the idea of my portfolio I wanted to make a design to show my work. This shows the individual poster with an extra design. Let me know what you think of this concept!

Rebound of
Portfolio Design Concept
Posted on Jul 1, 2021
