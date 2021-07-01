Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pillar Logo | Logo Design

Pillar Logo | Logo Design law pillar vector logo branding illustration design
Hello all,
The definition of a pillar is the foundation or basis that forms a good thing, whether it is tangible or not.
This logo can be used as a logo for a legal aid institution by symbolizing the balance and strength of legal justice itself

Posted on Jul 1, 2021
