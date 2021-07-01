The Best Ways to Utilize Shopify Wallet Management App

The Shopify Wallet Management app designed by Webkul provides you the convenience of digital payment transactions. It is important for merchants and users to optimize the checkout process. Digital wallets reduce the friction of checkout time. Online shopping is all about convenience. We are able to find any product we want and have it delivered to us in a relatively short time span. One of the major hurdles eCommerce merchants still struggle with at times is cart abandonment in the checkout process. Entering credit card and address information repeatedly can be cumbersome, which is one reason why digital wallets have seen the rise. Today, it is possible to order anything from the comfort of your home or office without entering your credit card details.