DailyUI #009 | Music Player

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Here is my submission for day #009 of the #DailyUI challenge. This time i had to design a music player and what can I say, we already have a pretty good "standard" so not to much playing here. It just has to be easy to handle so this is why my solution looks like this.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave me a like or a comment.